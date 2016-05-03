BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Quad/Graphics Inc :
* Quad/Graphics reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales $1.0 billion
* Remain committed to maintaining our annual dividend of $1.20 per share
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.31, revenue view $1.02 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.08
* Remain committed to maintaining annual dividend of $1.20 per share
* Q1 2016 free cash flow was $86 million, an increase of $64 million from same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.