BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc
* Cooper standard reports record quarterly results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $2.54
* Q1 earnings per share $1.64
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.67, revenue view $812.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $7.71, revenue view $3.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reaffirmed its 2016 full year outlook
* Quarterly sales $862.5 million versus $800.05 million
* Reaffirmed its 2016 full year outlook Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.