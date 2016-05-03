BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Lydall Inc :
* Lydall announces financial results for the first quarter ended march 31, 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 sales rose 1.9 percent to $129.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $130.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly gross margin increased 340 basis points to 25.0% compared to adjusted gross margin of 21.6% in q1 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.