May 3 Innospec Inc :

* Innospec reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.77

* Q1 sales fell 21 percent to $212.1 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $252.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-gaap eps was $0.93 per diluted share

* Company also announced an increase in its semi-annual dividend to $0.33 per common share for first half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)