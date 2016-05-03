May 3 Dynegy Inc

* Dynegy announces 2016 first quarter results affirms 2016 guidance

* Qtrly revenue $1,123 million versus $632 million

* 2016 q1 operating income for gas was $120 million, compared to $52 million for same period in 2015

* Mild winter weather during q1 impacted both our energy volumes and power prices across key markets

* Qtrly loss per share $0.13

* 2016 Q1 operating income for coal was $54 million, compared to $7 million for same period in 2015

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.46, revenue view $1.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* As of march 31, 2016, dynegy's total available liquidity was $1.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: