* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Continental Gold Inc
* Continental Gold announces $25 million bought deal
* Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 10,000,000 units of company at a price of $2.50 per unit
* Intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund exploration and development expenditures at buritica project Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.