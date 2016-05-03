May 3 Summit Hotel Properties Inc

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.32

* Qtrly FFO per diluted share and unit $ 0.30

* Qtrly same-store revpar grew to $106.76 , an increase of 4.5 percent over same period in 2015

* Qtrly total revenue $118.1 million versus $107.6 million

* Sees Q2 adjusted ffo per diluted share and unit $ 0.39 - $0.41

* Sees Q2 pro forma revpar $118.00 to $120.00

* Sees FY pro forma revpar $110.00 to $112.00

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly by same-store revpar growth of 4.5 percent

* Qtrly pro forma revpar grew to $108.08 , an increase of 3.8 percent over same period of 2015

* Sees fy adjusted ffo per diluted share and unit $ 1.31-$ 1.37

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)