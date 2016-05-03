BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Summit Hotel Properties Inc
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.32
* Qtrly FFO per diluted share and unit $ 0.30
* Qtrly same-store revpar grew to $106.76 , an increase of 4.5 percent over same period in 2015
* Qtrly total revenue $118.1 million versus $107.6 million
* Sees Q2 adjusted ffo per diluted share and unit $ 0.39 - $0.41
* Sees Q2 pro forma revpar $118.00 to $120.00
* Sees FY pro forma revpar $110.00 to $112.00
* Q2 FFO per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 FFO per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly by same-store revpar growth of 4.5 percent
* Qtrly pro forma revpar grew to $108.08 , an increase of 3.8 percent over same period of 2015
* Sees fy adjusted ffo per diluted share and unit $ 1.31-$ 1.37
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.