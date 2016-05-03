BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Papa John's International Inc
* Papa john's announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.69
* Q1 revenue $428.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $440.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Wide comparable sales increases of 0.1% for north america and 5.7% for international
* Qtrly System 2016 guidance reaffirmed
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.36, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.