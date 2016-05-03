May 3 Martinrea International Inc

* Martinrea International Inc releases first quarter results and announces dividend

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.38

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Martinrea international inc says sales for Q1 in company's north america operating segment increased by $126.9 million or 17.8% to $840.0 million