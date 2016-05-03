BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Westar Energy Inc
* Westar energy announces 1st quarter 2016 results.
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.38 to $2.53
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Westar Energy Inc qtrly total revenue $569.5 million versus $590.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.46 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.