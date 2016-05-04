BRIEF-Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson
* Generation Investment Management Llp says plans to vote against re-election of chairperson of Jones Lang Lasalle Inc Sheila Penrose - SEC filing
May 3 Manitowoc Company Inc
* The Manitowoc Company appoints David J. Antoniuk as vice president and chief financial officer
* Carl J. Laurino has resigned as senior vice president and chief financial officer
* Laurino will continue with company until end of June to ensure an orderly transition
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc on Tuesday published data showing that its deposit balances were continuing to decline.