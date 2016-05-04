May 3 Manitowoc Company Inc

* The Manitowoc Company appoints David J. Antoniuk as vice president and chief financial officer

* Carl J. Laurino has resigned as senior vice president and chief financial officer

* Laurino will continue with company until end of June to ensure an orderly transition

* The Manitowoc Company appoints David J. Antoniuk as vice president and chief financial officer

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)