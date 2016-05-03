BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Stuart Olson Inc
* Stuart Olson reports first quarter 2016 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Stuart Olson Inc says backlog grew to a record $2.2 billion in q1 of 2016
* Qtrly contract revenue $243.0 million versus $282.9 million
* Anticipates that 2016 consolidated revenue will be slightly lower than level achieved in 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.9
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.