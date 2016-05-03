BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Owens & Minor Inc
* Owens & Minor reports 1st quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.50
* Q1 earnings per share $0.39
* Q1 revenue $2.46 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.43 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share view $2.00 to $2.05
* Domestic segment revenues for q1 of 2016 were $2.32 billion, increased 3.2% when compared to prior year's q1 revenue
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.