May 3 Markel Corp

* Markel reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $11.15

* Q1 earnings per share view $6.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reported book value per common share outstanding of $589.86 at march 31, 2016 , up 5% from $561.23 at December 31, 2015

* Combined ratio was 88% for Q1 of 2016 compared to 83% for q1 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)