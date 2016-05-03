BRIEF-Fitch says U.S. title insurers remain "strongly" capitalized following continued positive results in 2016
* Fitch says u.s. Title insurers remain "strongly" capitalized following continued positive results in 2016
May 3 Markel Corp
* Markel reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $11.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $6.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reported book value per common share outstanding of $589.86 at march 31, 2016 , up 5% from $561.23 at December 31, 2015
* Combined ratio was 88% for Q1 of 2016 compared to 83% for q1 of 2015
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.