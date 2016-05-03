BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Mdu Resources Group Inc
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.00 to $1.15
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MDU Resources Group Inc says reaffirms 2016 guidance
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.