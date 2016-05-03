May 3 Tahoe Resources Inc

* Tahoe resources reports strong earnings in first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue $132.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $149.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Qtrly silver production from escobal amounted to 5.7 million ounces in concentrate

* Sees 2016 silver production 18 - 21 moz

* Qtrly gold production from la arena and shahuindo amounted to 46,576 and 7,590 ounces in doré, respectively

* Targeting growth in gold production from 174,000 ounces in 2015 to over 550,000 ounces by 2020

* Targeting growth in gold production from 174,000 ounces in 2015 to over 550,000 ounces by 2020

* Sees 2016 gold production 370 - 430 koz