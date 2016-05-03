BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 National Research Corp
* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to $27.9 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.21
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share increased to $0.12 for Class A shares and $0.73 for Class B shares
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.