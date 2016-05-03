BRIEF-FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Co says Beaver Valley Power Station unit 2 returned to service on May 21
* Says Beaver Valley Power Station Unit 2 in Shippingport, Pa., returned to service on Sunday, May 21
May 3 Pacific Exploration And Production Corporation
* Announces that it has filed for recognition proceeding under Law 1116 in connection with previously announced comprehensive restructuring involving Catalyst Capital and Pacific's noteholders and lenders
* All operations of subsidiaries including Colombian branches, are expected to continue normal throughout process
* Employees will continue to be paid throughout this process, without disruption
* Expects regular payments to be made to all suppliers, trade partners, contractors
* Restructuring transaction has received support from creditors
CHICAGO, May 22 CHS Inc, the biggest U.S. agricultural cooperative, named a new chief executive on Monday, after suffering a sharp decline in income and confirming it was a creditor of a failing Brazilian commodities trader.