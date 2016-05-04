May 3 Caribbean Utilities Co Ltd :

* CUC announces first quarter results for the period ended March 31 2016

* Qtrly sales totalled 135.6 million kilowatt-hour an increase of 6.6 million kwh versus 129.0 million kwh

* Says net earnings for Q1 2016 totalled $5.0 million , an increase of $1.7 million

