BRIEF-EPR Properties prices $450 million of 4.500% senior notes due 2027
* EPR Properties prices $450 million of 4.500% senior notes due 2027
May 4 Intact Gold Corp
* Intact gold announces CFO
* Says has appointed Konstantin Lichtenwald as company's CFO
* Lichtenwald will replace David Mcelhanney as CFO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Vishal Sridhar)
* EPR Properties prices $450 million of 4.500% senior notes due 2027
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing