BRIEF-EPR Properties prices $450 million of 4.500% senior notes due 2027
May 4 Cedar Fair Lp :
* Q1 revenue $58 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.1 million
* Says Q1 net revenues up $12 million to $58 million compared with Q1 ended March 29, 2015
* Expects to reach its FUNforward 2.0 long-term adjusted ebitda goal of $500 million earlier than its original target of 2018
* Says quarterly cash distribution of $0.825 per limited partner unit declared payable on June 15, 2016
* Net loss for quarter totaled $48 million , or $0.87 per diluted LP unit
* Files for offering of up to $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% senior notes due 2047 - SEC filing