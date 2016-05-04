May 4 Cedar Fair Lp :

* Q1 revenue $58 million versus I/B/E/S view $51.1 million

* Says Q1 net revenues up $12 million to $58 million compared with Q1 ended March 29, 2015

* Expects to reach its FUNforward 2.0 long-term adjusted ebitda goal of $500 million earlier than its original target of 2018

* Says quarterly cash distribution of $0.825 per limited partner unit declared payable on June 15, 2016

* Net loss for quarter totaled $48 million , or $0.87 per diluted LP unit

