* Melco Crown Entertainment announces privately negotiated share repurchase

* Says entered into a share repurchase agreement with Crown Asia Investments

* Says will repurchase 155 million ordinary shares from CAI

* Says aggregate purchase price is $800.8 million

* Says Todd Nisbet will also resign as a director of company

* Expected that following completion of transaction, James Packer will resign from his position as co-chairman

* Board will then comprise three Melco nominees, two Crown nominees and four independent with Lawrence Ho as chairman

