BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 National Healthcare Corp
* Robert adams to retire as ceo of nhc, remain as chairman
* Says adams will remain as non-executive chairman of board following his retirement
* Says will initiate a search of internal and external candidates for adams' replacement soon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing