BRIEF-ALJ regional holdings says Faneuil to acquire BPO, Contact Center Operations from Vertex Business Services
* ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. announces Faneuil's acquisition of BPO and Contact Center Operations from Vertex Business Services, LLC
May 4 Gran Tierra Energy Inc
* Gran tierra energy inc. Announces first quarter 2016 results highlighted by 11% quarterly production growth and balance sheet strength
* Q1 loss per share $0.15
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continues to expect 2016 production to average between 27,500 and 29,000 boepd wi before royalties
* Production for quarter averaged 25,610 barrels of oil equivalent per day gross working interest before royalties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. announces Faneuil's acquisition of BPO and Contact Center Operations from Vertex Business Services, LLC
* Audiocodes receives approval for extension of share repurchase programReceived court approval to repurchase up to an additional $15 million of its ordinary shares, NIS 0.01 nominal valueShare repurchases will be funded from available working capital