BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting
May 4 Sunoco Lp
* Sunoco lp appoints thomas r. Miller as chief financial officer
Miller most recently served as senior vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer of cleco corporation
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing