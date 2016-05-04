BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting
May 4 Patterson-UTI Energy Inc
* Uti reports drilling activity for april 2016
* Uti energy inc - for month of april 2016 , company had no operating rigs in canada due to industry downturn and spring breakup.
* Uti energy inc - for month of april 2016 , company had an average of 56 drilling rigs operating in united states
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing