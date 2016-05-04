BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Juniper pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.03
* Q1 revenue $12.1 million
* Q1 revenue view $9.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "we expect to initiate a pivotal phase 3 trial of col-1077 in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing