BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting
May 4 Biolife Solutions Inc :
* Biolife solutions names Roderick De Greef chief financial officer & secretary
* Biolife solutions names Roderick De Greef chief financial officer & secretary

* Roderick De Greef has transitioned from interim chief financial officer and secretary to full time employment
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing