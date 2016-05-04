BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting
May 4 Natural Gas Services Group Inc
* NGS reports first quarter 2016 earnings of 20 cents per diluted share
* Q1 earnings per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue $21.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $20 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
2016 has been challenging and it will continue to be throughout year
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing