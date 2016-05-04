BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting
May 4 Vitamin Shoppe Inc
* Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.67
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.59
* Q1 sales $336.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $339.8 million
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $2.25 to $2.45
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.29, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees approximately 30 new stores in 2016
* Sees 2016 capital expenditures of approximately $40 million
* Vitamin Shoppe Inc sees 2016 total comparable sales growth to be flat to positive low single digits
* Vitamin Shoppe Inc sees 2016 total comparable sales growth to be flat to positive low single digits

* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing