May 4 Spectra Energy Partners Lp

* Spectra Energy Partners announces 34th consecutive quarterly cash distribution increase

* Quarterly distribution increase of 1.25 cents to $0.65125 per unit

* Board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to unitholders of $0.65125 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)