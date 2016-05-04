BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 Spectra Energy Partners Lp
* Spectra Energy Partners announces 34th consecutive quarterly cash distribution increase
* Quarterly distribution increase of 1.25 cents to $0.65125 per unit
* Board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution to unitholders of $0.65125 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing