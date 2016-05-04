BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 4 HollyFrontier Corp :
* HollyFrontier corporation reports quarterly net income
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.12
* Qtrly production levels averaged approximately 416,000 barrels per day
* HollyFrontier corporation reports quarterly net income
* Q1 earnings reflect seasonally weak industry refining margins, which were 40% below levels for comparable period last year
* Qtrly sales and other revenues $2.02 billion versus $3.01 billion
* "Expect gasoline margins to strengthen further"
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.02, revenue view $2.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027 - SEC filing