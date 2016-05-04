BRIEF-Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board
Select Bancorp re-elects four members to board of directors at annual shareholders meeting
May 4 Cosi Inc
* Cosi Inc reports 2016 period 4 comparable restaurant sales and announces earnings call for first quarter 2016 results
Estimated system-wide comparable restaurant sales for 2016 period 4 recorded aggregate decrease of 0.2 pct as compared to 2015 period 4
Bank of New York Mellon Corp - issued $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 3.250% senior medium-term notes series J due 2027