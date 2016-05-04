May 4 Loblaw Companies Ltd

* Loblaw reports 2016 first quarter results and announces a 4% increase to quarterly common share dividend(1)

* Q1 revenue c$10.38 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$10.38 billion

* Qtrly retail segment sales were $10,154 million , an increase of $324 million , or 3.3%, compared to Q1 of 2015

* Qtrly drug retail (shoppers drug mart) same-store sales growth was 6.3%

* Quarterly common share dividend increased by 4.0% from $0.25 per common share to $0.26 per common share

* Says for 2016, sees to deliver positive same-store sales and stable gross margin in its retail segment

* Sees for 2016, grow adjusted net earnings

* Expects to invest approximately $1.3 billion in capital expenditures, including $1.0 billion in its retail segment in 2016

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.82, revenue view c$10.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly food retail (Loblaw) same-store sales growth was 2.6%

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.82 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)