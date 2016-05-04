May 4 Mosaic Co

* The mosaic company reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 sales $1.7 billion versus $2.1 billion

* Net sales in phosphates segment were $909 million for q1, down from $1.2 billion last year

* Q1 phosphate sales volumes 2.2 million tonnes versus 2.3 million tonnes last year

* "while outlook for first half of 2016 is muted, we see stronger markets and anticipate better results in second half"

* Total sales volumes for phosphates segment are expected to range from 2.3 to 2.6 million tonnes for q2 of 2016

* Mosaic's realized dap price, fob plant, is estimated to range from $335 to $355 per tonne for q2 of 2016

* Sees 2016 potash sales volumes range to 7.5 to 8.0 million tonnes

* Mosaic's q2 potash gross margin rate in segment is expected to be in mid-to-high teens, excluding crt

* Mosaic co sees phosphates sales volumes range to 9 to 9.75 million tonnes in 2016, down from a range of 9 to 10 million tonnes

* Total sales volumes for international distribution segment are expected to range from 1.4 to 1.6 million tonnes for q2 of 2016

* Qtrly phosphate operating earnings were negatively impacted by lower phosphate prices, as well as related production curtailments

* Expect conditions to improve during second half of 2016, with global phosphate shipments accelerating and profitability improving

* Qtrly shipment volumes were at low end of our expectations and we operated our facilities at reduced rates

* Net sales in potash segment totaled $394 million for q1, down from $653 million last year

* Q1 diammonium phosphate (dap) average selling price per tonne $355 per tonne versus $458 per tonne last year

* Total sales volumes for potash segment are expected to range from 1.9 to 2.2 million tonnes for q2

* Sees 2016 capital expenditures range to $800 to $900 million , down from $0.9 to $1.1 billion

* Mosaic's q2 realized mop price, fob plant, is estimated to range from $180 to $200 per tonne

* Phosphates segment gross margin rate in q2 estimated to be around 10 percent, and operating rate is expected to be approximately 80 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 international distribution sales volumes in range of 6 to 7 million tonnes

* Potash market is off to a slow start in 2016 with delayed buying activity, particularly in china and india

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: