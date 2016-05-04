May 4 Spectra Energy Corp

* Spectra energy reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.35 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly operating revenues $1.38 billion versus $1.62 billion

* Qtrly operating revenues $624 million versus $606 million for spectra energy partners

* Spectra energy has $3.0 billion of capital expansion spending planned in 2016, $1.8 billion of which will be at spectra energy partners

* Q1 revenue view $1.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S