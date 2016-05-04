May 4 Spx Flow Inc

* Spx flow reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.02 excluding items

* Q1 loss per share $0.75

* Q1 revenue $505 million versus i/b/e/s view $498.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* "on track to complete realignment program in 2017 and reduce our cost structure by at least $110 million"

* Reconfirmed its consolidated 2016 gaap financial guidance issued on february 10 , 2016

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $2,100 million to $2,200 million

* Sees 2016 earnings per share $0.75 to $1.05

* "demand across many of our end markets is generally stable with pockets of encouraging activity developing"

* Elected to provide 2016 financial guidance on both a gaap and adjusted basis

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted eps $1.85 to $2.15

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted eps $1.85 to $2.15

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S