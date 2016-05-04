May 4 Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc
* Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc announces first quarter results and
increases 2016 production guidance
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16 excluding items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 loss per share $5.34 from continuing operations
* Qtrly total production of 42,025 BOE/D, 21% above Q1 of
2015
* Qtrly loss from continuing operations of $311.4 million,
or $5.34 per basic and diluted share
* Qtrly adjusted net income was $9.2 million, or $0.16 per
basic and diluted share
* Increasing its 2016 oil production guidance to
24,800-25,300 BBLS/D from 24,700-25,300 BBLS/D previously
* Increasing 2016 crude oil production growth target to 9%
* For year, Carrizo is maintaining its drilling and
completion capital expenditure guidance of $270-$290 million
* For Q2 of 2016, Carrizo expects oil production to be
23,600-24,000 BBLS/D
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)