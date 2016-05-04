May 4 Comstock Resources Inc
* Comstock Resources Inc reports first quarter 2016
financial and operating results
* Q1 loss per share $1.03 excluding items
* Q1 loss per share $1.14
* Q1 earnings per share view $-1.11 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Says Q1 of 2016 results include impairments on unevaluated
acreage and oil and gas properties of $30.5 million
* Oil production in Q1 of 2016, which averaged 4,600 barrels
of oil per day, declined by 60 pct
* Qtrly natural gas production averaged 152 mmcf per day, an
increase of 67 pct over natural gas production
* Says decrease in oil production is result of sale of
company's Burleson County
* Says decrease in oil production is result of lack of
drilling in South Texas Eagle Ford Shale Properties in 2015,
2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)