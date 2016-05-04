May 4 Primero Mining Corp
* Primero reports first quarter 2016 financial results; San
Dimas production rates returned to plan in April
* San Dimas and Black Fox Mines production on-track to
achieve revised guidance
* "will continue to invest millions of dollars in local
Mexican economy"
* Qtrly gold equivalent produced 36,158 ounces versus 61,073
ounces
* Believes that it is entitled to rely on APA which is
legally binding in respect of company's 2010 through 2014
taxation years
* Qtrly silver produced 0.92 million ounces versus 1.93
million ounces
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.08 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly earnings impacted by temporary production delay
* Realized a net loss of $13.2 million ($0.08 per share) and
adjusted net loss 1 of $7.8 million ($0.05 per share) in Q1 2016
* Generated $50.5 million of revenue in Q1 2016, 31 pct
lower than in Q1 2015
* Filed procedural and substantive responses to legal claim
against its advance pricing agreement with Mexican tax
authorities
* Legal claim initiated does not identify any different
basis for paying taxes, nor have any tax reassessments been
received from sat
* Will continue to "vigorously defend" validity of APA in
Mexico and its tax filing position
