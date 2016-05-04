May 4 Taylor Morrison Home Corp
* Taylor morrison reports first quarter revenue of $645
million and earnings per share of $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 revenue $645 million versus i/b/e/s view $605.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales orders increased 6% from prior year
quarter to 1,828
* Sees q2 home closings - year-over-year growth of between
10% to 15%
* Qtrly average price of homes closed was $452,000
* Sees fy home closings - year-over-year growth of between
10% to 15%
* Sees fy average community count - expected to be between
310 to 320
* Backlog of homes under contract at end of quarter was
3,432 units, with a sales value of $1.6 billion
* Sees q2 average community count - expected to be generally
flat sequentially to q1 2016
