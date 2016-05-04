May 4 Moleculin Biotech Inc IPO-MBRX.O

* Moleculin Biotech Inc announces pricing of initial public offering

* Initial public offering of a minimum of 1.4 million shares and a maximum of 2 million shares has priced at $6.00 per share