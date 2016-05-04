BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 Moleculin Biotech Inc IPO-MBRX.O
* Moleculin Biotech Inc announces pricing of initial public offering
* Initial public offering of a minimum of 1.4 million shares and a maximum of 2 million shares has priced at $6.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
* Arena Pharmaceuticals to present Phase 1 data on Ralinepag for treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension at the American Thoracic Society 2017 International Conference Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: