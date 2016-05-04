May 4 Time Warner Inc
* Reports First Quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.49 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share $1.46 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $7.3 billion versus I/B/E/S view $7.3 billion
* Q1 Warner Bros revenue of $ 3,109 million versus $3,199
million last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.30 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.49
* Q1 home box office revenue of $ 1,506 million versus
$1,398 million last year
* Qtrly turner segment revenue $ 2.91 billion versus $ 2.71
billion
