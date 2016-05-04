May 4 Charles River Laboratories International
Inc
* Quarter 2016 results from continuing operations
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.98
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.78 from continuing
operations
* Q1 revenue $354.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $354.9
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.90 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Raises FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share view to $4.32
to $4.45
* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.34, revenue view $1.65
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees 2016 GAAP EPS estimate $3.39-$3.57
* Sees 2016 reported revenue growth 19 pct - 22.5 pct
* Sees 2016 constant currency revenue growth 20 pct - 23.5
pct
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)