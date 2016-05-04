BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Intact Financial Corporation
* Reports Q1 2016 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share c$1.46
* Q1 earnings per share view c$1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share c$1.11
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017