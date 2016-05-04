May 4 Noble Energy Inc :

* Noble energy announces solid first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.67

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.53 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $ 724 million versus $767 million

* Total company volumes for q1 of 2016 increased to 416 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d), up 31 percent

* Says for q2, noble energy expects capital expenditures between $350 million and $400 million

* Says in u.s., volumes have been increased as a result of improved productivity primarily in dj basin

* Q1 revenue view $784.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says anticipates full-year capital expenditures to be less than original estimate of $1.5 billion

* Says sales volumes for full-year 2016 have been raised four percent to an expected average of 405 mboe/d

* Says for q2, noble energy expects total volumes to range between 405 mboe/d and 415 mboe/d

* Higher volumes internationally are driven by reduced alba field downtime in west africa and increased natural gas demand in israel