BRIEF-CIT Group says agrees to settlement of about $89 mln
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
May 4 Newstar Financial Inc
* Newstar reports net income of $4.0 million, or $0.09 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2016
* Q1 earnings per share $0.09
* Total revenue increased by $14.0 million, or 51%, from prior quarter to $41.7 million in q1
* Net interest income decreased by $1.9 million, or 7.6%, to $22.5 million in q1 compared to $24.4 million in prior quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* CIT Group - co cooperated with investigation, engaged in discussions with hud OIG, DoJ, agreed to settlement of about $89 million to resolve servicing related claims
* Home Capital Group Inc - Aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity of approximately $1.48 billion as of Monday May 15, 2017