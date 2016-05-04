BRIEF-Precise Biometrics says AGM resolved that no dividends should be paid for 2016
* was resolved at agm that no dividends should be paid for financial year of 2016
May 4 Harsco Corp
* Harsco corporation reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.13 to $0.33
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.13 from continuing operations including items
* Q1 revenue $353 million
* Q1 2016 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.13
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $347.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $353 million versus $452 million
* Calm returns to cities and towns across country (Adds defence minister quotes, details)