May 4 Intercontinental Exchange

* Reports Record First Quarter 2016 Adj. Diluted Eps Of $3.68, +20% Y/Y; $1.2b Revenues, Less Transaction-Based expenses

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $3.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $3.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.68 excluding items

* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion

* Intercontinental exchange inc says expects full year 2016 adjusted operating expenses in range of $1.97 billion to $2.0 billion

* Intercontinental exchange inc says expects to realize expense synergies in range of $85 million to $90 million in 2016

* Q1 revenue view $1.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects 2016 data services revenues to increase in range of 6% to 7% compared to 2015 pro forma data services revenues

* Sees q2 2016 adjusted operating expenses in range of $495 million to $505 million