May 4 Clean Harbors

* Says "Experienced Top Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.36

* Q1 revenue $636.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $659.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.22

* Five weeks into Q2, beginning to see typical increase in activity on environmental projects, and start of spring refinery turnaround season

* Affirms 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $430 million to $490 million

* Line weakness across several businesses due to continued slowdown in energy and industrial markets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)