May 4 Clean Harbors
* Says "Experienced Top Quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.36
* Q1 revenue $636.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $659.4
million
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.22
* Five weeks into Q2, beginning to see typical increase in
activity on environmental projects, and start of spring refinery
turnaround season
* Affirms 2016 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $430 million to
$490 million
* Line weakness across several businesses due to continued
slowdown in energy and industrial markets"
